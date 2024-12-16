Nigeria: PDP's Culture of Impunity Sliding Nigeria to One-Party State - Okechukwu

16 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwebaba Martins

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is responsible for the gradual slide of the country to one-party state.

Many Nigerians and some opposition parties in the country have consistently accused the APC of plot to turn Nigeria to one-party state. But the ruling party has always denied the allegation.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, Okechukwu, former Director General of Voice Of Nigeria (VON) said PDP should be held responsible if Nigeria eventually slides to one-party state.

He explained that "They are inflicted by the humongous culture of impunity and bandits of multi-colours they planted in our political culture in their sixteen years in power (1999-2015)." He said, "Imagine the utter breach of rotation convention by the PDP leadership not minding the unintended consequences, with the erroneous thought that His Excellency Atiku Abubakar will unlock the northern electorate from their dormitory to vote PDP in 2023 presidential election.

"They are at it again with fake arithmetic of South 17 and North 11 years rule since 1999, as if Nigeria got independence in 1999."

However, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, and his deputy, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, neither answered their phone calls nor responded to WhatsApp and text messages sent to them for comments.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.