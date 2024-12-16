Nigeria: PDP's Culture of Impunity Sliding Nigeria to One-Party State - Okechukwu

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is responsible for the gradual slide of the country to one-party state.

Many Nigerians and some opposition parties in the country have consistently accused the APC of plot to turn Nigeria to one-party state. But the ruling party has always denied the allegation.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, Okechukwu, former Director General of Voice Of Nigeria (VON) said PDP should be held responsible if Nigeria eventually slides to one-party state.

He explained that "They are inflicted by the humongous culture of impunity and bandits of multi-colours they planted in our political culture in their sixteen years in power (1999-2015)." He said, "Imagine the utter breach of rotation convention by the PDP leadership not minding the unintended consequences, with the erroneous thought that His Excellency Atiku Abubakar will unlock the northern electorate from their dormitory to vote PDP in 2023 presidential election.

"They are at it again with fake arithmetic of South 17 and North 11 years rule since 1999, as if Nigeria got independence in 1999."

However, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, and his deputy, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, neither answered their phone calls nor responded to WhatsApp and text messages sent to them for comments.