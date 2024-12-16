West Africa: Ecowas Gives Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger 6 Months to Reconsider Exit

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS has given Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger six months, from January 29 to July 29, 2025, to reconsider their decision to exit the regional bloc.

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Touray announced the six-month grace on Sunday in Abuja after the 66th Ordinary Session of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government.

"The Authority takes note of the notification by the Republic of Burkina Faso, Republic of Mali and Republic of Niger of their decision to withdraw from ECOWAS.

"The Authority acknowledges that by the provisions of Article 91 of the revised ECOWAS Treaty, the three countries will officially cease to be members of ECOWAS from January 29, 2025.

"The Authority decides to set the period from January 29, 2025 to July 29, 2025, as a transitional period and to keep ECOWAS doors open to the three countries during the transition period.

"In this regard, the Authority extends the mandate of the President of Togo and the President of Senegal to continue their mediation role up to the end of the transition period to bring the three member countries back to ECOWAS.

"Without prejudice to the spirit of the opening, the Authority directs the President of the Commission to launch withdrawal formalities after the end of the deadline of January 29 2025 and to draw up a contingency plan covering various areas.

"The Authority directs the Council of Ministers to convene an Extraordinary Session during the 2nd quarter of 2025 to consider and adopt both separation modalities and the contingency plan covering political and economic relations between ECOWAS and the Republic of Niger, Republic of Mali and Burkina Faso," Touray read from the communiqué.

ECOWAS leaders commended the exemplary diplomatic engagement of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal and President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo, as well as the diplomatic efforts of the Chairman of the Authority of ECOWAS, President Tinubu, and other individual member states toward the three countries.

In his closing remarks, Tinubu commended the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government for spirited discussions throughout the Summit.

He noted that the collective resolve underscored their strength to address the region's pressing challenges.

"As we move forward to implement the outcomes of this Summit, let us remain united in our determination and steadfast in our commitment to the principles that bind us together as a Community.

"I call on all Member States to redouble their efforts in ensuring that the decisions reached here translate into tangible benefits for our citizens," he said.

The Nigerian leader encouraged the West African leaders to carry forward the optimism, and the resolve that guided the deliberations.

"Together, let us continue to champion the cause of a peaceful, secure, and prosperous West Africa, to build ECOWAS as a community of peoples anchored on the ideals of freedom, justice, democracy, and a vision of good governance that addresses the legitimate aspirations of our people," he said.

Tinubu congratulated the outgoing Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, as he attended his valedictory session as AUC Chair.

He further praised Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, whom he fondly called "Mr. Democrat," and wished him resounding success.

He assured that ECOWAS will continue to draw from President Akufo-Addo's fountain of wisdom.