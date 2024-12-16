Nigeria: Auto Crash Claims 3 Lives in Lagos

Lagos — Three persons have been confirmed dead, one injured and another reportedly missing in an accident involving an articulated truck at PZ Junction, Odogunyan, Ikorodu area of Lagos State, yesterday.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, the accident which occurred about 1:55 p.m., was caused by the recklessness of a truck driver transporting twin 20-foot containers fully loaded with goods.

It was learned that the articulated truck reportedly lost control, veered off the main road and crashed into a parked containerized truck. The impact caused the parked truck to ram into several roadside shops, leaving destruction and casualties in its wake.

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said five adult males were trapped under the parked truck and surrounding debris. One person was rescued, three were recovered dead at the scene and one person remains missing as search-and-rescue efforts continue."

Oke-Osanyintolu explained that emergency response teams were immediately activated following distress calls via the 767/112 Emergency Toll-Free Lines.

He said: "LASEMA's team coordinated the rescue operation, ensuring safety measures were implemented by cordoning off the accident site to prevent further harm.

"Heavy-duty equipment, including the 'Super Metro,' was deployed to assist in recovery efforts, and additional machinery is on standby to aid in locating the missing individual.

"Our team is working tirelessly with other responders to manage the situation. Search-and-rescue operations are still ongoing, and updates will be provided as new information becomes available."

Oke-Osanyintolu emphasized the importance of adhering to safety regulations, especially for drivers of articulated vehicles. He urged transport companies to ensure their drivers are properly trained and vehicles are well-maintained.

"The accident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers posed by reckless driving and the need for proactive measures to protect lives and property on Lagos roads," he added.