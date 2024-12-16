Nigeria: Tinubu Congratulates New IPI Nigeria Leadership

15 December 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

President Tinubu urged the new chapter leadership to work with his administration to expand access to information and reinforce the country's democratic ethos.

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Musikilu Mojeed, editor-in-chief of PREMIUM TIMES and other newly elected leaders of the Nigeria chapter of the International Press Institute (IPI).

Members re-elected Mr Mojeed as President of the IPI Nigeria alongside Media Trust's Ahmed Shekarau (Secretary) and Fidelis Mbah of Al Jazeera Television (Deputy President).

Members also elected Rafatu Salami of Voice of Nigeria (Treasurer), Yomi Adeboye of Herald Newspaper (Assistant Secretary) and Tobi Soniyi of Arise News (Legal Adviser).

The president urged the new chapter leadership to work with the administration to expand access to information and reinforce the country's democratic ethos.

President Tinubu said the new IPI leadership has a prominent role in ensuring responsible journalism that advances national interest, as enshrined in the constitution.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information and Strategy)

December 15, 2024

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.