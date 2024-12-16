Liberia: Local Voices Liberia Becomes Member of the International Fact-Checking Network

Monrovia — Local Voices Media Network also known as Local Voices Liberia (LVL) is proud to announce its acceptance as a signatory to the International Fact-Checking Network's (IFCN) Code of Principles. This membership to the IFCN is a milestone feat that underscores the organization's commitment to promoting accuracy, transparency, and accountability in Liberia's media landscape.

Joining the IFCN - a global alliance dedicated to elevating the standards of fact-checking -marks a significant step forward for Local Voices Liberia. This will bolster LVL efforts to counter misinformation, disinformation, and fake news, further enhancing the credibility and integrity of information in the public.

"We welcome Local Voices Media Network in joining IFCN's Code of Principles as a Verified Signatory," stated the IFCN in its congratulatory email to LVL after accepting the Liberia-based fact checking organization. "It's great to have you on board, and we look forward to deepening our collaboration for the advancement of fact-checking".

As a verified signatory, LVL will gain access to a range of opportunities designed to support and promote fact-checking initiatives. These opportunities include training programs, international collaboration platforms, and resources aimed at enhancing fact-checking standards and practices.

The IFCN is a global body committed to supporting fact-checking organizations by promoting best practices and ethical standards in journalism. Its Code of Principles provides a framework for accountability, transparency, and fairness in fact-checking practices worldwide.

"This recognition by IFCN is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team," said Atty. Alpha Daffae Senkpeni, LVL Executive Director.

"We are committed to using this opportunity to expand the reach and effectiveness of fact-checking in Liberia, contributing to a more informed and empowered society that will make decisions based on factual information.

Local Voices Liberia remains steadfast in its mission to enhance information integrity through fact-checking, media literacy, and training of journalists in fact-checking and verification.