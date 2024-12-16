Liberia: Violent Clash At SKD Leaves Two Injured As Football Rivalry Escalates

Monrovia — A violent clash between football fans on Saturday at the SKD Practice Pitch left Paynesville FC medic Alvin Gono and FC Fassell Deputy Coach Matthew Julutweh seriously injured.

The incident, according to information gathered by The Liberian Investigator, stems from events during last week's 1-1 draw between league leaders FC Fassell and Paynesville FC at the SKD Practice Pitch. Fassell took an early lead, but Paynesville FC equalized. During the celebration of the equalizer, Medic Alvin Gono allegedly splashed water on FC Fassell President and CEO, Cassell Anthony Kuoh.

Although Gono, a member of the Liberia Football Medic Association, reportedly apologized after the incident, tensions apparently lingered. While Mr. Kuoh refrained from retaliating and reportedly urged his security and supporters to remain calm, some individuals believed to be FC Fassell supporters allegedly took retaliatory action during Fassell's subsequent 1-1 draw against Shaita FC on Sunday.

Reports indicate that Coach Matthew Julutweh sustained a serious injury while attempting to defuse a situation in which a Fassell fan splashed water on Medic Gono, who was in attendance at the match. The situation quickly escalated, with Gono allegedly slashing Julutweh on the left arm with a sharp object. In retaliation, Gono was beaten severely, suffering significant facial injuries, including to both eyes, leaving both men hospitalized.

The incident has been widely condemned by the local football community, prompting both FC Fassell and Paynesville FC to pledge thorough investigations.

In a statement on Sunday, FC Fassell President and CEO Cassell Anthony Kuoh expressed regret over the incident and assured that the club would thoroughly investigate and take disciplinary action against any official or supporter found culpable.

"We will thoroughly investigate the matter and take appropriate actions against any official or recognized fan found guilty of participating in or inciting violence. Transparency is key, and we will openly publish the findings of our investigation to uphold our accountability to our community," Mr. Kuoh said.

He also apologized for the violence, emphasizing that such actions do not reflect the club's values of respect, integrity, and sportsmanship. "We sincerely apologize to all affected individuals and our football communities. This behavior is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated under any circumstances."

Meanwhile, Paynesville FC announced plans to file a formal complaint against those involved, denouncing the incident as an "unwholesome act" and calling for broad condemnation of such behavior by all sports lovers and well-meaning Liberians.

The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has also pledged to investigate the incident in collaboration with relevant authorities. In a statement, the LFA emphasized its commitment to upholding discipline and accountability within the sport.

"The LFA shall hold clubs responsible for the misconduct of their officials, supporters, and fans before, during, and after matches," the association said, referencing Chapter 4, Article 6 of its Rules and Regulations.

The LFA reaffirmed its dedication to fostering an environment of respect, fair play, and unity, noting that acts of violence undermine these values. It promised to ensure accountability and take steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.