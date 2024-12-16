Liberia: Youth Media Action, USAID Certify Four Female Journalists in Social Justice Reporting

Monrovia — Youth Media Action (YMA) has certified four enterprising Liberian female journalists following a two-week intensive training program aimed at enhancing their skills in human rights defense and social justice reporting.

Supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under its Civil Society Activity project, the training provided participants with tools, equipment, and logistics to empower them in social justice reporting. The participants included Laymah Kollie of Women Voices, freelance journalist Decontee Karngar, and Tina Mehnpaine of Daily Observer.

"Let today's certification be a testament to a new beginning in the Liberian media, one that strengthens and unites our community in the fight for social justice through impactful stories and articles as we work towards a more promising future," said Varmah Kamara, Executive Director of Youth Media Action, during his overview of the project.

Kamara praised partner organizations and participants for their contributions and dedication, reaffirming YMA's commitment to inspiring media reforms that foster professional journalism and vibrant democracy.

"I would like to acknowledge the incredible efforts of our consultant, Graziana Solano, and the trainers, who are committed to becoming human rights defenders and making a difference in Liberia through social justice reporting," Kamara added.

Angeline Allen-Mypisi, Director of USAID's Office of Democracy, urged the participants to view the training as a significant milestone reflecting their hard work and dedication. She commended the trainers for embracing the challenge of amplifying marginalized voices, exposing injustices, and shining a light on critical human rights issues. Allen-Mypisi noted that the skills acquired during the program are powerful tools for effecting meaningful change.

Technical Consultant and Trainer Graziana Solano, while presenting laptops, cameras, and recorders to the participants, emphasized the importance of empowering women to reach their full potential. She highlighted that 74% of Liberian women are engaged in informal jobs but aspire to greater achievements.

The participants expressed gratitude to the organizers for their tireless efforts in providing opportunities to improve their skills in human rights and social justice reporting.

Since 2016, Youth Media Action and its partners have worked to build the capacity of high school journalists, providing them with practical journalism training and exposure to inspire media reforms. YMA has remained committed to mentoring young female journalists, who are currently underrepresented in the Liberian media landscape.