Liberia: Commentary - the Truth and Nothing Else

opinion

The Truth and Nothing Else is the short version of the Expression: The Truth but nothing than the Truth, So Help Me God. The Truth is always the same Expression that has come from Our Creator. This Expression is used when a person takes the Oath of Office, holding his or her right hand up. The problem is that many people take the oath but do not carry it out. This is why there is still the longstanding and widespread poverty that has now become the pretext for violence. This commentary is necessary because the people of Liberia have declared that they do not want violence.

People say that violence is going in the wrong direction and that it solves no problem (Afrobarometer, 2022). The people of Liberia know what they are talking about because they have experienced forms of violence, as seen in the coup d'etat and civil war in Liberia. These forms of violence took the lives of at least 300.000 persons and injured many more. There is still violence taking place, but it is much less than what took place when the people had not had the violent experience and the awareness related to it.

This awareness is precisely the awareness raising that continues to be carried out by the peace-loving people of Liberia. This awareness-raising is working well, as seen in the many persons who were not re-elected into the National Legislature during the October 10, 2023 Election. This trend is highly likely to continue in the ensuing elections.

This is precisely the reason for holding the Friday, December 13, 2024, Meeting of the Inter-Religious Council of Liberia (IRCL). This Meeting allows the Religious Community to show that the confusion in the National Legislature of Liberia is money-driven. In effect, there is no confusion because the Constitution of Liberia is clear and correct when it calls for removing any Legislator by the Rule of Law as seen in the Constitution of Liberia and carried out correctly by the Supreme Court of Liberia.

This awareness-raising led to reduced cheating by Liberia's National Elections Commission (NEC). This minimization of the corrupt practices of NEC explains the transformation of the unfair prevailing electoral system into a fair, enduring electoral system. Only through this transformation can persons with good records get elected to bring in the system of Justice, the indispensable ingredient of Peace and Progress in Liberia and any other country.