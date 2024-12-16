Nigeria: Lagos Launches Free Family Health Services to Reduce Maternal Child Mortality

The government said family planning services, antenatal care, postnatal care, and demonstrations of hygiene practices are also integrated into the programme.

The Lagos State Government has commenced its second round of free weeklong Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health Plus Nutrition services (MNCAH+N).

The programme, scheduled from 16 to 20 December, aims to provide free healthcare services at designated centres across the state.

The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Health, Kemi Ogunyemi, disclosed that over 1,400 service delivery points, including 310 fixed, 376 temporary fixed, and 752 mobile units, have been set up for the exercise.

Mrs Ogunyemi noted that the First Lady of Lagos State, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, will flag off the event at the Shomolu Local Government Secretariat, emphasising the government's commitment to fostering holistic family health.

Key services

According to Mrs Ogunyemi, the programme offers essential healthcare services, including vaccinations, Vitamin A supplementation, deworming, malnutrition screening, HIV and Tuberculosis testing, and birth registration.

"Others are Vitamin A supplementation for children aged six to 59 months, deworming of children aged 12 to 59 months, malnutrition screening, HIV and Tuberculosis testing, and birth registration," she said.

She added that nursing mothers and caregivers would receive counselling on Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF), food demonstrations, and management of minor illnesses like malaria and malnutrition.

She noted that family planning services, antenatal care, postnatal care, and demonstrations of hygiene practices such as handwashing are also integrated into the programme.

"This initiative consolidates our efforts to reduce maternal and child mortality while improving access to essential healthcare for families across Lagos," Mrs Ogunyemi said.

Partnerships

The Special Adviser stated that the Ministry of Health has partnered with other key ministries, including Women's Affairs, Education, and Agriculture, alongside development partners and community leaders to ensure seamless implementation.

She added that over 4,000 health workers have been trained to deliver the services in line with global best practices.

Mrs Ogunyemi highlighted that the MNCAH+N week, held twice yearly, is a joint initiative with the Federal Ministry of Health to enhance citizens' health-seeking behaviours.

She noted that Lagos, as the pioneering state, has consistently recorded improved health indices, particularly for children under five and women.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Adolescents are not left out, as the state has established 13 specialised centres offering reproductive health and psychosocial support. Six of these centres also cater to teenage mothers, ensuring a supportive environment for young people to thrive," she noted.

Mrs Ogunyemi stated that the MNCAH+N Week intervention is also geared towards tackling malnutrition to reduce the stunting rate among under-five children.

She revealed that healthcare providers have been equipped to introduce micronutrient powders and other nutrition-focused interventions at the grassroots level.