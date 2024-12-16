Nigeria: One Dead, Five Hospitalized in Third Mainland Bridge Auto Crash

A tragic collision on the Lagos Third Mainland Bridge in the early hours of Monday, December 16, 2024, claimed the life of one person and left five others hospitalized. The accident occurred at Ilubirin, inward Sura, around 6 a.m.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed that the crash involved a J5 Ford bus (registration number FKJ 724 YC) and a Mercedes truck (registration number FKJ 746 YC). The J5 Ford bus, laden with pepper and other perishable goods, reportedly suffered a brake failure while speeding, leading to the collision.

LASTMA officials, supported by bystanders, quickly arrived at the scene to carry out rescue operations. Four victims were pulled from the wreckage, three of whom were rescued alive. Unfortunately, one individual trapped in the J5 Ford bus succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Emergency response teams, including LASTMA, the Lagos Response Unit (LRU), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigerian Police Force, and the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), worked together to manage the aftermath. Survivors were rushed to the General Hospital on Lagos Island for urgent medical attention.

In an effort to restore normal traffic flow, LASTMA's rescue team cleared the accident site, removing the damaged vehicles and spilled goods.

General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, extended condolences to the family of the deceased and reiterated the need for strict adherence to road safety protocols, particularly during the festive season.

"Drivers, especially those operating heavy-duty vehicles, must avoid excessive speeding and ensure their vehicles, particularly the braking systems, are in perfect working condition before any journey," Bakare-Oki emphasized.

He reassured the public of LASTMA's commitment to ensuring road safety and preventing avoidable accidents through collaboration with relevant agencies.

To report traffic incidents, accidents, or breakdowns, the public is encouraged to contact the LASTMA toll-free hotline: 0800 005 27862.