Monrovia — The Alternative National Congress (ANC) has expressed grave concerns over the Justice Minister's alleged misinterpretation of the Supreme Court's opinion, describing it as a troubling affront to Liberia's democratic principles. The ANC strongly condemned the recent removal of Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, labeling the action as unconstitutional and a blatant violation of the House of Representatives' established rules.

In a press statement released recently in Monrovia, the ANC highlighted its disappointment with what it perceives as a reversion to practices reminiscent of past administrations that disregarded democratic norms to further narrow political interests. The party noted that while the majority bloc in the Legislature has the prerogative to change its leadership, such actions must strictly adhere to constitutional provisions and the rule of law.

"This hasty and unlawful takeover is a disheartening reflection of the current administration and poses a significant threat to our investment opportunities. A nation cannot progress without a steadfast commitment to the rule of law," the statement read.

The House of Representatives has been embroiled in a leadership crisis since October, when a group of lawmakers accused Speaker Koffa of corruption and conflict of interest--allegations he has denied. The lawmakers, calling themselves the "Majority Bloc," abandoned the main chamber and began holding sessions in the joint chamber. There, they declared the Speaker's seat vacant and elected Representative Richard Koon of the Unity Party as their Speaker. Among other actions, the group dissolved all committees established by Speaker Koffa and reconstituted them with new members.

The ANC further accused the government of orchestrating the Speaker's removal as part of a political vendetta, a move it claims undermines the credibility of the administration and damages Liberia's image on the global stage.

According to the ANC, the actions of the administration are particularly troubling given its initial promises to rescue Liberia from poor governance. The party described the incident as reckless and warned that it risks repeating past governance mistakes that have hindered Liberia's progress.

"The mission this administration is embarking upon must be denounced by all well-meaning Liberians. It underscores the urgent need for a balanced control of all three branches of government," the ANC emphasized.

The ANC called on Liberians and key stakeholders to speak out against these developments and to advocate for a governance system rooted in justice, transparency, and accountability.

"Liberia deserves better. Together, we can work towards a brighter future for our nation--one that upholds the rule of law and democratic principles," the statement concluded.

The removal of Speaker Koffa has sparked widespread debate and further intensified concerns over the state of governance in Liberia, with many questioning the implications for democracy and institutional stability in the country.