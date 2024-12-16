Liberia: Youth Leaders Demand Inclusive Srhr Policies At National Dialogue

Monrovia — Young advocates are pressing for urgent reforms in Liberia's Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) policies, calling for inclusivity and equitable access to services for all Liberians, particularly marginalized groups.

The dialogue, held in Monrovia on Friday and hosted by the UNFPA Youth Coalition, brought together youth leaders and stakeholders to address systemic barriers affecting the country's sexual and reproductive health sector.

UNFPA Youth Coalition Chairman Abraham A.B. Boimah emphasized the event's significance in empowering young voices to influence policy reforms.

"Liberian youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow; they are the drivers of today's change," Boimah said. "This dialogue is an opportunity to amplify their voices, address the barriers they encounter, and create policies that truly reflect their needs and aspirations."

The dialogue comes amid persistent SRHR challenges in Liberia, including high maternal mortality rates, early pregnancies, and the practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

Boimah highlighted the coalition's ongoing advocacy efforts, such as the ICPD30 Global Youth Dialogue in Benin and other initiatives like the West African Adolescent Girls Summit and the National Summit of the Future, which have informed SRHR policy discussions nationwide.

Participants from Grand Gedeh, Margibi, Bong, and Grand Bassa counties shared stark realities of inadequate SRHR services in rural communities. Their accounts underscored the urgent need for equitable access to healthcare and education on reproductive health.

"In rural areas like Grand Gedeh, access to SRHR services is limited, leaving many young people without the resources or education they need to make informed decisions about their health," said William Bearlar, a Program Officer at Youth In Action for Health Promotion (YAHP).

The coalition reiterated its call for the swift passage of the Revised Public Health Bill, which addresses critical gaps in Liberia's healthcare system. Boimah also stressed the need for continued advocacy to combat FGM and early pregnancies, both of which disproportionately affect young women.

UNFPA Deputy Country Representative Leonard Kamugisha commended the youth for their leadership in organizing the dialogue.

"To realize their full potential, young people need the autonomy and ability to engage positively and responsibly with their sexuality, as well as the support and resources to thrive in secure and healthy relationships," Kamugisha said.

Panelists and youth advocates echoed these sentiments. Christian Queyou, President of the Adolescent Girls Advisory Panel at the Ministry of Gender, highlighted the importance of amplifying voices from underserved areas.

"Adolescent girls, especially those from rural areas, are often left out of critical decision-making processes," Queyou said. "We must ensure that their voices are heard and their needs addressed."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The dialogue concluded with a resounding call for policymakers and stakeholders to prioritize youth-led solutions and create inclusive SRHR policies that reflect the lived experiences of all Liberians.

"Our collective efforts must ensure that no young person is left behind," said Jonathan Yanzee, Executive Director of the Campaign for Human Rights and Development. "By prioritizing youth voices, we can break the cycle of systemic barriers and pave the way for a healthier, more equitable future."

The UNFPA Youth Coalition affirmed its commitment to driving transformative change and fostering collaboration among stakeholders to improve SRHR outcomes across Liberia.