Nigeria: U.S Singer Chloe Bailey, Burna Boy Spark Dating Rumours After Spotted Together in Lagos

American singer Chloe Bailey has sparked conversations on social media after being spotted with Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy in Lagos.

Bailey, who arrived in Nigeria on December 15, was seen hanging out with Burna Boy in videos that have since gone viral.

One particular clip, showing the Last Last crooner with his arm around Bailey at a Lagos nightclub, has fueled speculation about the nature of their relationship.

The cozy interaction has set social media ablaze, with fans and observers debating whether this is just a friendly meetup or something more.

The trending videos have kept both artists at the center of public attention, with Nigerians sharing their opinions and reactions online.

"@HairVeezyn, "So burna boy get babe I nor know,na even young get self many people can not recreate cause na old woman Dem dey carr."

"@Xavier_Mykll: Person wey bin dey with steflon, why Chloe Bailey come dey over totori him squad?"

@sharonelle: Davido can't pull this kine babes sha. Married or single

@OnyeFranklyn: This guy just dey force this relationship on us, you no fit change the narrative burna boy na Gay.

@JoyPeculiar5: Omg definitely shipping this two. When can we start buying our asoebi?

As the discussions continue, neither Burna Boy nor Chloe Bailey has addressed the speculation, leaving fans to guess the story behind their recent outing.

Vanguard News