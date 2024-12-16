Nigeria: UHC - 19.2m Nigerians Now Enrolled in Health Insurance Scheme - NHIA

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has announced a major milestone in its quest for Universal Health Coverage (UHC), with 19.2 million Nigerians now enrolled in health insurance schemes.

The figure surpassed the Authority's 2024 target and places the country at 95% of its ambitious 2027 presidential goal for health insurance coverage.

The Director-General of the NHIA, Dr. Kelechi Ohiri, disclosed this achievement at a roundtable event held in Abuja to mark the 2024 Universal Health Coverage Day. The event, themed "Health Should Reflect the Aspirations of Governance," provided a platform to assess Nigeria's UHC progress, identify challenges, and outline future strategies.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Ohiri described the achievement as a significant step in expanding access to healthcare for Nigerians.

"We are proud to announce that 19.2 million Nigerians have been covered by health insurance. This surpasses our 2024 target and places us within striking distance of achieving 95% of the 2027 presidential target," he said.

Dr. Ohiri attributed the success to strategic policy reforms, effective collaborations with stakeholders, and the agency's unwavering commitment to universal health coverage. He highlighted the expansion of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) and partnerships with state health insurance agencies as key factors driving the progress.

"This milestone reflects the Federal Government's commitment to delivering quality healthcare as outlined in the National Health Act," he added.

Despite the progress, Dr. Ohiri acknowledged the ongoing challenges facing Nigeria's healthcare sector, including funding limitations, infrastructure deficits, and inadequate human resources. However, he expressed optimism about the future, emphasizing the agency's strategic roadmap for 2025-2027, which includes scaling up digital enrollment processes and integrating informal sector workers into the insurance scheme.

"We should prioritize Primary Health Care (PHC) as the bedrock of our health system," Dr. Ohiri urged, calling on state governments and private stakeholders to intensify efforts to sustain the momentum and bridge remaining gaps in coverage.

Yobe State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Muhammad Lawal, affirmed the importance of achieving UHC, particularly for vulnerable populations.

"There should be no negotiation for the health of the people, especially the vulnerable segments of the population," he said.

Dr. Bolanle Olusola-Faleye of the USAID LHSS Project lauded the reforms driving this progress, citing the success of the Sector-Wide Approach (SWAp) and its harmonized Annual Operational Plan as evidence of alignment in priorities across states.

"This is a remarkable time to celebrate UHC Day, with reforms like SWAp ensuring better coordination and outcomes," she said.

Public health advocates also praised the achievement while emphasizing the need for sustained efforts. Dr. Garfa Alawode, Co-convener of the UHC2023 Forum, described the milestone as commendable but called for increased funding, political will, and effective monitoring.

"As Nigeria inches closer to its 2027 health insurance target, we must ensure that these gains are not only maintained but also translated into improved health outcomes for all citizens," Dr. Alawode said.

UHC Day, observed annually on December 12, serves as a global advocacy day to raise awareness about the importance of equitable, affordable, and accessible healthcare for all individuals without financial hardship. This year's commemoration comes with renewed optimism as Nigeria accelerates its progress toward achieving universal health coverage.