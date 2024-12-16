Nigeria: I'm Fit to Face Trabzonspor, Osimhen Declares

16 December 2024
Leadership (Abuja)

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen says he is fit enough to start against Trabzonspor in Monday's Süper Lig clash.

The Nigerian international stated this in an interview with Beyaz TV via Ajansspor, where he confirmed that he has fully recovered from his injury.

He also appealed to the fans to come out in their numbers and cheer the team to victory.

"I think I'm fine, but I don't know. It will be a difficult match, but we are ready to give everything for the victory. We are ready to give everything to win this season."

"They should continue to support us. We are grateful for the support they have given us so far. We are ready to give everything to win this season."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.