Nigeria: I'm Fit to Face Trabzonspor, Osimhen Declares

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen says he is fit enough to start against Trabzonspor in Monday's Süper Lig clash.

The Nigerian international stated this in an interview with Beyaz TV via Ajansspor, where he confirmed that he has fully recovered from his injury.

He also appealed to the fans to come out in their numbers and cheer the team to victory.

"I think I'm fine, but I don't know. It will be a difficult match, but we are ready to give everything for the victory. We are ready to give everything to win this season."

"They should continue to support us. We are grateful for the support they have given us so far. We are ready to give everything to win this season."