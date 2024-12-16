Nigeria: 1 Dead, 4 Injured in Third Mainland Bridge Accident in Lagos

A fatal collision between a J5 Ford bus (FKJ 724 YC) and a Mercedes truck (FKJ 746 YC) at Ilubirin, inward Sura, on the Third Mainland Bridge, has claimed one life and left four others injured in Lagos.

The accident, which occurred on Monday morning, was confirmed in a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq.

According to the statement, LASTMA officials, led by the General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, promptly arrived at the scene and led rescue operations with the assistance of bystanders.

"LASTMA Officials, under the leadership of the General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, promptly arrived at the scene and spearheaded the rescue operations. With the support of concerned bystanders, five victims were extricated from the wreckage, four of whom were injured while one tragically succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash," Taofiq said.

The ill-fated J5 Ford bus, which was loaded with pepper and other perishable goods, reportedly experienced brake failure while travelling at high speed. This led to the collision with the Mercedes truck.

Emergency response teams, including the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Unit, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigerian Police Force, and LASAMBUS, collaborated with LASTMA to manage the situation.

"All survivors were swiftly transported to the General Hospital on Lagos Island for immediate medical attention," the statement added.

LASTMA's rescue team also worked efficiently to clear the accident site, removing the damaged vehicles and spilled perishable goods to restore traffic flow along the busy bridge.

In his remarks, LASTMA General Manager, Bakare-Oki, extended condolences to the bereaved family and emphasized the importance of road safety, especially during the festive season.

He urged drivers, particularly operators of heavy-duty vehicles, to ensure their vehicles are in proper working condition before embarking on any journey.

"Drivers must avoid excessive speeding and ensure that their vehicles, most notably the braking systems, are in perfect working condition before setting out," Bakare-Oki advised.