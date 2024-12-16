Nigeria: Shooting Stars Will Secure Continental Ticket, Says Ogunbote

16 December 2024
Leadership (Abuja)

Shooting Stars head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote has discussed his team's chances of picking a continental ticket at the end of the season.

The Ibadan club moved to fourth position on the table following a 2-0 win over Abia Warriors at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan on Saturday.

Though there is still a long way to go before the end of the campaign, Ogunbote is optimistic they can secure a top-three finish.

"We set a target at the beginning of the season, and we're working towards finishing strong in the first round," Ogunbote said after the game with Abia Warriors.

"If we can maintain this momentum until the end of the season, then we have no excuse not to secure a continental ticket. It's inevitable."

Shooting Stars will travel to holders Rangers for their next game.

