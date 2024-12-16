Nigeria: Shell Speaks On Oil Leakage At Bonny Terminal, Impact On Nigeria's Crude Export

16 December 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

"On December 8, 2024, an oil sheen was detected at a loading buoy during export operations at Bonny Terminal."

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) on Monday said the reported oil leak from the Bonny Oil Export Terminal will not affect oil export.

SPDC noted that the incident affected only a section at one of the three loading buoys which had been isolated.

SPDC's Media Relations Manager, Gladys Afam-Anadu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone chat that the cause of the incident and the volume of crude discharged is being investigated.

She explained that the Joint Investigative Visit (JIV) to the incident site led by regulatory agencies has been scheduled for Monday.

"On December 8, 2024, an oil sheen was detected at a loading buoy during export operations at Bonny Terminal.

"Loading was immediately suspended. Our Emergency Response Team has been activated and regulatory authorities and other stakeholders have been notified.

"A joint investigation visit, led by the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency is underway.

"Our priority currently is the safety, health and well-being of the local community and the environment.

"Our environmental team is, therefore, actively monitoring the situation and preparing for the implementation of containment and clean-up to minimise any environmental impact," Mrs Afam-Anadu said.

NAN reports that the facility has a peak capacity to load 1.25 million barrels of Bonny Light Crude blend.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.