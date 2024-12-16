Nigeria: Police Detain Suspected Fraudsters, Reject N66 Million Bribe - Official

He said that the suspects have succeeded in acquiring exotic cars and erecting mansions in different parts of the country with the proceeds of their loot.

The Zone-2 Police Command in Lagos says it has detained two suspected international fraudsters who allegedly specialised in forging foreign certificates in Lagos and Ghana.

The AIG in charge of the zone, Adegoke Fayaode, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Mr Fayoade said that the suspects allegedly offered N66 million to the operatives with a view to free them but the offer was turned down.

NAN reports that the same zone operatives rejected a N174 million bribe offered by a suspect in November to set him free.

Mr Fayoade said that the suspects simply identified as Elvis, 23 and Kelly, 24, allegedly specialised in forging certificates of different nations and African Universities and defrauding their unsuspecting victims on the internet.

He said that the suspects have succeeded in acquiring exotic cars and erecting mansions in different parts of the country with the proceeds of their loot.

The AIG pointed out that luck ran out of the suspects after detectives at the Anti-Corruption Unit of the Zone received credible information from Nigerians in diaspora concerning some group of boys that specialised in forging foreign certificates.

According to him, on getting the information, he detailed the anti-corruption unit to investigate it and arrest the suspects without delay.

Mr Fayoade said that based on his directives, the detectives stormed Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, waiting for the arrival of the suspects, whom they trailed to a five-star hotel at Osapa-London in Lekki Area.

He said that the operatives arrested the suspects at a bus stop while they were about to escape secretly from the hotel, after monitoring their activities.

"Searching their luggage, one certificate of Blue Crest College, Ghana, belonging to Elvis and a student identity card of Academic City College belonging to Kelly were recovered.

"Further search revealed a transcript of an academic record from Blue Crest University belonging to Elvis.

"A letter of English proficiency from the said college and a letter of recommendation from the same Blue Crest College were recovered," he said.

The AIG said that the suspects made useful statements to the police and confessed that they never got any admission into the school, stressing that they only procured the degree certificates through the help of a female Nigerian resident in Ghana.

"The suspects further confessed that the major aim of doing that was to enable them to get a Ghana resident permit, which they got.

"The resident permit is showing them also as a student of Academic City University and that none of them has ever been admitted to the school.

"They claimed they paid a total of 26,000 Ghana Cedis for all the documents procured.

"They confessed that they procured all the documents to evade arrest in Ghana since they don't have any means of livelihood.

"Whenever police intercepted them, they showed their passports that they were students in Ghana."

Mr Fayoade said that the suspects were also allegedly involved in online romance scams and provision of foreign bank accounts for fraudulent transactions on the internet through what they call ' Facebook bombing'.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the suspects presented themselves as an American soldier by the name of Captain Donald Rowe, serving in Syria, whom they impersonated on Instagram, using his name to defraud innocent persons.

The AIG said that while detectives were making frantic efforts to get more credible information from the suspects, they started negotiating to bribe the operatives for them to be set free.

"I directed my men to play along and recover the money as an exhibit. Subsequently, the detectives played along and the suspects paid them a sum of N66 million, which they collected and kept as an exhibit."

"The Nigeria police authorities have written to the Ghana embassy to get more information about the result and their suspected partners in Ghana said to be spearheading the fraud.

Mr Fayoade said that they had also spread their dragnets through the International Police, Interpol, to round up their foreign accomplices.

(NAN)