Nigeria: Shell Records Oil Spill At Bonny Terminal, Closes Pipeline

16 December 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Udeme Akpan

An oil spill has occurred at the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) loading terminal, (SMI), in Bonny, Rivers State, culminating in the temporary closure of the pipeline.

The incident occurred weekend, due to a ruptured pipeline.

According to the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), "SPDC has promptly shut down the affected pipeline and deployed containment booms to protect the neighboring communities".

Head, Public Relations, NIMASA, Osagie Edward, said the spill has already reached the shoreline.

"Although the spill has reached the shoreline, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) is actively monitoring the situation from an emergency operations center.

"The agency is collaborating with SPDC and other relevant stakeholders to assess the extent of the spill and determine necessary follow-up actions.

"Members of the public are advised to remain calm as NIMASA is committed to mitigating the impact of the spill and restoring affected areas,"

