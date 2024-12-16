Ghana: MP-Elect for Nabdam Outlines Vision

The newly elected Member of Parliament for Nabdam, Dr Mark Kurt Nawaane, has reaffirmed his dedication to addressing the critical condition of the 7.5-kilometre Asonge-Damolgo-Pelungu road.

He said the initiative was integral to his vision of bringing joy to the constituents within the area.

Dr Nawaane described the road's poor state as alarming, noting that it had significantly obstructed transportation in the district and had resulted in numerous injuries among users.

He stated that the repair of this road would be his top priority as he resumed his parliamentary duties following a decisive victory in the recent elections.

Dr Nawaane made this known to The Ghanaian Times at Nangodi, Nabdam District capital in the Upper East Region, yesterday, while outlining his vision for the constituency in the next four years.

Dr Nawaane, representing the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), received 11,192 votes, surpassing his only rival from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Charles Taleog Ndanbon, who secured 5,959 votes from the total valid ballots cast.

In the presidential election, former President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC, now the president-elect, achieved 11,393 votes, while his nearest competitor, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling NPP, obtained 5,959 votes from the total valid votes cast.

The results of the elections indicate that Dr Nawaane has shown a steady improvement in his electoral success since he won the seat from Mr Boniface Gambilla Adagbilla of the NPP in 2016, whose bid for re-election in the constituency was unsuccessful.

The MP-elect thanked the electorate for reposing confidence in him for the third term, and promised he would not let them down.

"I have always told my constituents I am a man of principles, and will continue to keep to my words. They have seen for themselves the massive infrastructure projects I brought to improve lives in the area. As I am going back to parliament, I want to assure that the Asonge-Damolgo-Pelungu road will be fixed," he pledged.

He accused the outgoing government of deliberately neglecting the development of Nabdam, and further added that an NDC administration would spread development to every part of the country.

He further emphasised that his dedication to unity and development was unwavering and free from obstacles, clarifying that he would consistently be available to assist the district in achieving its aspirations in various aspects of national life.