Ghana: 'NPP Did Not Print Unauthorised Ballot Papers'

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Director of Communications for the Bawumia 2024 Campaign, has refuted allegations that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) printed unauthorised ballot papers for electoral malpractice, particularly in its stronghold, the Ashanti Region.

Speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile programme on Saturday, he categorically denied the claims made by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Organiser, Joseph Yamin.

According to Mr Aboagye, the purported ballot papers in circulation were not official documents from the Electoral Commission (EC).

"The allegations being peddled by Joseph Yamin are baseless and have no merit. The Electoral Commission has stringent processes in place, and there is no room for such manipulations," Mr Aboagye stated.

He explained that the EC was the sole authority responsible for producing ballot papers, and any claims to the contrary were intended to create unnecessary tension ahead of the elections.

Mr Yamin had earlier alleged that the NPP had printed 500,000 ballot papers to engage in ballot stuffing during the upcoming elections.

He claimed that it was part of a broader scheme by the ruling party to undermine the credibility of the electoral process.

However, Mr Aboagye dismissed these accusations, describing them as a desperate attempt by the opposition to discredit the government.

"Let us focus on the facts and evidence. These claims are unfounded, and as responsible citizens, we must reject attempts to tarnish the integrity of our democratic institutions," he emphasised.