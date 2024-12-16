Nigeria/Ghana: Togolese Refs for Ghana, Nigeria CHAN Qualifier

Aklesso Gnama from Togo will be the referee for the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) first leg qualifier between Ghana and Nigeria in Accra.

Gnama will be assisted by compatriots, Jonathan Ahonto Koffi (Assistant I), Wassiou Tchamolla Ourotou (Assistant II), and Kossi Fabrice Senyo (Fourth Official).

Ivan Gartor Brown from Liberia will serve as the Match Commissioner, while Hugues Alain Adjovi from Benin takes on the role of Referee Assessor.

Atte Claude Elloh from Cote D'Ivoire is the Security Officer for the match.

The highly anticipated encounter is set to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 4pm