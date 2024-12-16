Ghana: Our 2024 Election Victory Is New Chapter for Ghana - Keta MP-Elect

16 December 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Member of Parliament (MP) elect for Keta constituency in the Volta Region, Mr Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey, has described the victory of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December 7 general election as a new chapter for the nation's development.

He said the NDC was poised to open a new chapter of development in the areas of education, infrastructure, health, sports, agriculture, economy and others for the benefit of Ghanaians.

Mr Gakpey, who is the incumbent and won on the ticket of the NDC, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the party would deliver on the promises made to alleviate the

hardship and suffering of Ghanaians.

"The hardship in the country is becoming unbearable and we the NDC are here to deliver on our promises made during the campaign to bring back hope and courage to the good people of Ghana," he stated.

Mr Gakpey told the GNA that the incoming NDC government led by Mr John Dramani Mahama would investigate all the alleged wrong doers and prosecute them accordingly when found culpable to set as example to others.

He said that the majority of Ghanaians voted massively for the NDC to return to power so it could retrieve all lost items and reset the country for the best.

Mr Gakpey said that post-elec

tion investigations made by the party indicated that the low turnout experienced during the elections was due to the bad governance by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration whilst many were tired and no more interested in exercising their franchise.

Moreover, he stated that the NDC has plans to roll out many other social interventions for the Keta constituency and the country at large to improve the living conditions of the people to keep NPP in opposition for many years.

He urged all Ghanaians to continue to support the NDC government to deliver the campaign promises in order to impact positively and improve the life of many. --GNA

