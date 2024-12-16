Ghana: Assemblies of God Donates to Madina Polyclinic

AS a way of showing its gratitude and love to the Madina community, the Madina District Assemblies of God Church has donated assorted items to the Madina Polyclinic, Rawlings Circle, to support its operations.

The items that were donated to the polyclinic on Saturday by the Church to support its operations were brooms, packs of bottle water, hampers, cleaning detergents, toiletries, bed sheets, gallons of liquid soaps, and consumables.

It also formed part of the church's activities to mark its end-of-year thanksgiving service and the Apostolic visit by the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana, Reverend Stephen Yenusom Wengam, which was held at the Cedar Mountain Chapel, Shiashie, the same day.

The thanksgiving service was held under the theme: 'Sending the light for growth and expansion."

Presenting the items to the Polyclinic, the Madina District Pastor of the Madina District Assemblies of God Church, Reverend Stephen Osei, said "the donation is in fulfilment of the theme which is about sharing the good news. In our community, we realised that Madina polyclinic is also in our vicinity, so as we spread the word of God, there is also the need for us to be a blessing to the community. "

"So we brought these items to fulfil God's word and then also about the great commission by showing our love to let them know what Christ is doing in our lives," he added.

The Medical Superintendent of the Madina Polyclinic, Rawlings Circle, Dr Akosua Agyeibea Ayeh, who received the items, thanked the Church for the kind gesture, adding that it would go a long way in supporting the polyclinic in its operations.

She also urged other religious organisations in the district to emulate such a kind gesture and also wished the Church well in all its activities.

Making reference to the scriptures, the Greater Accra Regional Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Reverend Andrew Nelson Awintia, who represented Rev. Wengam at the Thanksgiving service, urged the congregation not to take their prayer life for granted as was the pillar that held the Assemblies of God together and strengthened it.

He also urged the congregation to remain united and always pray for the growth of the church and its leadership.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Health Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The thanksgiving service featured prayer sessions, worship, and song ministrations by the women, men, and youth ministry of the church.

Dressed in the various ministry clothes, the women, men, and youth, in a joyful mood, danced their heart out and waved their handkerchiefs to the glory of God and to thank him for his goodness towards the church throughout the year.

A special prayer was also said to thank God for a successful election and sustaining the peace of the nation and also for the President-elect, Mr John Dramani Mahama, to enable him be able to choose ministers who were selfless and dedicated to serve the country.