Ghana: Transfer of Power - Joint Transition Team Cross Swords ...Over Last-Minute Recruitments, Payments

The Government side and President-elect John Mahama's side on the Joint Transition Team is in disagreement over whether or not some payments and recruitments should be referred to the team for consideration.

While Felix Kwakye Ofosu, spokesperson for the Mahama Transition Team thinks that such last-minute decisions were to be subjected to the consideration of the team, Fatima Abubakar, the Minister for Information, said no such resolution has been reached.

"At the second meeting of the Joint Transition Team, held on Friday, December 13, 2024, it was agreed that all ongoing significant payments, recruitments, and other such activities must be submitted to the Transition Team for consideration on case-by-case basis," Mr Ofosu said in a statement.

He explained in the statement dated December 13, 2024 that doing this would bring clarity to status of the payments and recruitments and offer an amicable structure to satisfactorily address the issues involved.

"All public officials are, therefore, strongly encouraged to comply without fail and resist any undue pressures," the statement cautioned.

But the Minister for Information has dismissed the claims of the John Mahama Team.

She said in a statement on Friday that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's mandate was yet to end and every decision being taken was lawful.

"Regarding concerns about ongoing recruitment and payments, it was noted that the government's term expires at midnight January 6, 2025.

"These recruitment processes and payments have received the relevant statutory approvals and have not proven to be illegal," she says in a statement on Friday.

While reiterating the Government's commitment to a seamless transition, Madam Abubakar entreated the citizenry to "disregard any statement purporting to indicate that the [Team] has taken a decision to the effect that all ongoing payments and recruitment should be referred to the Transition Team, as such statements do not reflect the record of the meeting".

The banter between the two sides follows earlier concerns raised by Mr Ofosu on Wednesday, the first sitting of the Team, that a significant payment of GH¢240 million has been paid to an entity that conducted business with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

"We have picked up information and indeed we've seen documentation relating to efforts to pay over GH¢240 million to an entity that is supposed to have done some business with the ECG. Now, if it was being paid to IPPs to keep the power on, one perhaps would not have an issue, but it is being paid to an entity whose work in my view is not as critical as IPPs," he told the press.

While acknowledging that payments to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) might be justified to keep the power supply stable, he questioned the urgency and necessity of the payment of the GH¢240 million.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Good governance, Felix Kwakye Ofosu said required that the incoming government is given the opportunity to make these decisions.

According to him, the team suggested broader consultations to address these matters, citing the incoming government's responsibility to manage the fiscal implications.

On the recruitment, the former Deputy Minister for Communication said there were last-minute recruitment processes across ministries, departments and agencies.

"The timing of the recruitment would have severe fiscal implications on the incoming government," he remarked.