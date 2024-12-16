Nigeria: Nema Warns Against Bush Burning in Harmattan

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has cautioned the public to refrain from bush burning during the harmattan season to prevent property damage and loss of lives.

Ojuedene Kenoma, NEMA's Head of Operations in Edo State, issued the warning at a workshop aimed at training local government officials and volunteers in disaster prevention, response and control measures.

Kenoma stressed the need for preparedness, especially during harmattan when bush burning is prevalent.

"Disasters such as tanker accidents, fire outbreaks, or other emergencies occur unexpectedly. It is essential to cultivate a culture of preparedness, awareness and effective response, particularly at the grassroots," he said.

The workshop focused on empowering communities with the skills and knowledge to address disasters.

Kenoma added that volunteers trained at the event would disseminate their knowledge to local communities, enhancing fire prevention and emergency response efforts.

Superintendent Asimu Sumaila from the Federal Fire Service said negligence accounts for 80% of fire incidents, and urged individuals to take responsibility for fire safety.

He advised proper use of fire extinguishers and adherence to safety guidelines to minimise risks.