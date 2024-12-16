Nigeria: Group Strategies to Restore Ecosystem in Rivers

Port Harcourt — In the bid to restore the degraded ecosystem in affected communities in Rivers State, the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) in collaboration with other groups have commenced plantation of mangroves in Andoni Local Government Area of the state.

The initiative, funded by the Aspire Coronation Trust Foundation (ACT Foundation), planned to rehabilitate the wetlands and address the ecological damage caused by the invasive Nipa palm (Nypa fruticans) species.

Senior Officer for Climate Change and Nature-based Solutions (NCF), Shittu Usman, said the mangrove planting is part of a larger conservation project designed to combat the spread of Nipa palm, which he said has displaced native mangroves and threatened biodiversity across Nigeria's wetlands.

Usman speaking at the official launching of the Nature Sustainable Multipurpose Cooperative Society for the people of Andoni trained by NCF to produce marketable household items from Nipa palm, emphasised the long-term benefits of the project.

He urged the beneficiaries to make use of the cooperative, assuring that NCF through ACT Foundation would support the beneficiaries through stipends in the cooperative account with RIMA.

"This is a critical step in reviving Andoni's wetlands, which are not only vital for biodiversity but also for the livelihoods of the local community.

"We have planted over 15,000 mangroves, and they are already germinating. In six months to a year, we will see these trees flourishing, restoring the habitat and supporting marine life like periwinkles, fish, and crabs, which the community depends on.

"This is not just about planting trees. It is about restoring an entire ecosystem. Mangroves are crucial for maintaining the ecological balance, and their presence ensures the survival of countless species that depend on this habitat."

Usman added that "These mangroves will continue to grow and benefit the community for generations. Already, we're seeing increased periwinkle populations in areas where we've planted, and this is just the beginning."

Director, Forestry, Rivers State Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs. Nkem Udoaya, lauded NCF for the project but lamented that Nipa palms have taken over the Niger Delta wetlands.

"Nipa palm was actually introduced as something that will be beneficial. Because of climate change, mangrove is more important to us in the Niger Delta. It absorbs carbon and that is why the advocacy is on mangrove.

The mangrove is home to oysters and most aquatic lives, but for invasive Nipa palm which is alien to the Niger Delta, we never knew that Nipa palm is useful until now and we look forward to more economic benefits from Nipa palm."

Local residents and beneficiaries, who were trained to remove the invasive Nipa palm and repurpose its materials, commended NCF the entrepreneurial training of using Nipa palm to make beautiful crafts.

Earlier, Executive Director, Sustainable Action for Nature, Dr Grace Alawa, said Nipa palms had already colonised 25 per cent of the mangrove forest and are on the verge of completely taking over the remaining coastal areas left in the Niger Delta.