Nigeria: Bauchi SSG Resigns, Chief of Staff Takes Over Office

Bauchi — The Secretary to the Bauchi State Government (SSG), Ibrahim Kashim, has resigned his appointment.

The SSG's resignation was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the Bauchi State Governor on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, in a statement which he made available to journalists at the weekend.

He said that the state Governor, Bala Mohammed, approved the resignation of the SSG from the State Executive Council.

Gidado said that the governor directed the immediate takeover of the position by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Aminu Gamawa, in acting capacity.

The statement was entitled: 'Governor Bala Mohammed Accepts Resignation of the Secretary to the State Government'.

No reason was however given in the statement for the resignation of the SSG and he is yet to make any public pronouncement.

It read: "His Excellency, Senator Bala A . Mohammed, the Governor of Bauchi State, has accepted the resignation of the Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim, with immediate effect.

"The Chief of Staff, Government House , Bauchi , Dr. Aminu Hassan Gamawa, has been directed to take over from him in an acting capacity."

The media aide said that Governor Mohammed on behalf of the government and the people of Bauchi State, thanked him for the services he rendered to the state and wished him well in his future endeavours.

