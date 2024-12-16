Nigeria: Nivea Unveils Campaign to Educate Students On Personal Hygiene

Leading personal care brand, NIVEA has rounded off the SABI Personal Hygiene Drive, an initiative designed to educate high school students on the importance of personal hygiene, and specifically focused on underarm care and the use of deodorants.

This impactful campaign, which ran between September 13 and November 28, with the target of reaching at least 190,000 students, was aimed at empowering teenagers aged 13 and 18 with the knowledge and tools to maintain proper hygiene while promoting NIVEA's Dry Impact and Dry Comfort Roll-on products as an effective solution for daily care.

With over 500 schools across Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Abuja participating in the programme, the NIVEA SABI Personal Hygiene Drive campaign was focused on hygiene education, with child educators and the trained team visiting schools to deliver engaging lessons using the SABI Workbook, a tool designed to teach students the science behind body odour, effective hygiene practices, and the role of deodorants in everyday personal care.

Speaking on the campaign, Marketing Activation Manager, Oluwadamilola Adeyemi, said that the transition into adolescence can be a challenging period, especially when it comes to understanding the importance of personal hygiene. "Puberty brings about changes in the body that can cause discomfort and confusion. This is why NIVEA is committed to providing accurate, age-appropriate information that resonates with young people, many of whom are navigating these changes for the first time," she said.

She disclosed that the SABI initiative emphasises the need for proper underarm hygiene, a critical, yet often overlooked aspect of personal care. Through engaging discussions, Q and A sessions, and fun games, students were encouraged to incorporate deodorants into their daily routines as a simple and effective solution to eliminating body odour.

Aware of the financial limitations of teenagers, especially in the face of the current economic challenges in the country, the brand introduced NIVEA Dry Impact Roll-on, and NIVEA Dry Comfort Roll-on in a new format (25 ml) Nicknamed the SABI roll-on, an affordable option, and the perfect product for this demographic. "By tapping into the lives of adolescents at this crucial stage of their hygiene journey, NIVEA aims to build long-lasting relationships with young consumers. The SABI Personal Hygiene Drive not only positions NIVEA as a trusted brand for personal care but also strengthens its credibility as a company that understands and addresses the unique hygiene needs of young people," she said.

Additionally, the drive featured visibility items such as stickers, mirrors, and notice boards to keep the conversation going in school environments. As part of the activation, NIVEA presented the neatest students with the "SABI Star Award" and rewarded the most engaging students in each school. These rewards, he/she said, are aimed at encouraging students to consistently maintain high hygiene standards while also reinforcing the connection between cleanliness and self-esteem.

Commenting on the initiative, the Brand Manager Central East & West African Region CEWA, Nnenna Onoh, "By involving students, teachers, and school administrators in the campaign, the SABI Personal Hygiene Drive will create a ripple effect, fostering a culture of good hygiene practices that extends beyond the classroom," she said.

"The NIVEA SABI Personal Hygiene Drive is more than just a campaign. It is an investment in the health, confidence, and well-being of tomorrow's leaders. By providing teenagers with the education, tools, and affordable solutions they need, NIVEA is setting the stage for a future where personal hygiene is embraced as a fundamental part of everyday life," she said.