Nigeria: First Lady Boosts OAU Endowment Fund to N200m to Support Girl-Child Education

Funmi Ogundare

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, weekend, announced a significant boost to her endowment fund for Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, raising the total to N200 million.

The donation is intended to support various initiatives, including N50 million for the Faculty of Education, N50 million for the best female graduating student in Biology Education, another N50 million for the best female graduating student in Mathematics Education, and a further N50 million for the Obafemi Awolowo University Foundation, which focuses on empowering the girl child through education and leadership development.

Tinubu made this pledge at the 48th convocation ceremony of the institution, where she was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate in Public Administration (Honoris Causa).

The ceremony also honored several distinguished individuals, including Karl Toriola, CEO of MTN Nigeria, who received an Honorary Doctorate in Science in Engineering (Honoris Causa); Dr. Akinade Ogunbiyi, Group Chairman of Mutual Benefits Group, who was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Business Management (Honoris Causa).

Prof. Anthony Olusegun Adegbulugbe, founder of Green Energy International Limited, received an Honorary Doctorate in Science in Energy Planning and Management (Honoris Causa).

Also, honoured were the Chairman of PANA Holdings, who received an Honorary Doctorate in Business Management (Honoris Causa), all for their dedication to humanity and national development.

A total of 7,966 students graduated from the university, with 122 earning undergraduate diplomas, 6,362 receiving classified bachelor's degrees across nine faculties, 506 graduates with unclassified bachelor's degrees from four faculties, and 977 completing postgraduate programmes.

Reflecting on her own experiences, Mrs. Tinubu emphasised the importance of preserving the university's infrastructure.

She recalled a previous visit to OAU, where she donated N1 million for campus beautification.

"We must all contribute to maintaining this institution, instead of asking what can the school do for me? - consider what you can do to enhance this place," she said.

She further expressed her commitment to providing educational opportunities for young girls, encouraging them to pursue excellence.

"What you see today is the result of my ability to dream big. I want to give every young girl the chance to dream as I did," she stated.

The First Lady also urged the graduates to embrace innovation, pursue greatness, and contribute positively to Nigeria's future. "This is our time to shine. Let's make the most of it," she added.