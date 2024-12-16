Cote d'Ivoire: DFC Opens Office in Côte d'Ivoire

press release

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation and the U.S. Embassy in Côte d’Ivoire announced today the placement of DFC’s first regional representative for West Africa, in Abidjan. This milestone underscores DFC’s commitment to expanding investments throughout West Africa and collaborating with the private sector to finance solutions for critical challenges facing the region today.

DFC Deputy CEO Nisha Biswal participated in the opening ceremony accompanied by Ambassador Jessica Davis Ba, DFC Regional Managing Director Biro Conde, and DFC Africa Investment Advisor Adou Toure.

“DFC is proud to announce the opening of its new location in Abidjan. This opening highlights the important of Côte d’Ivoire and strengthens DFC’s ability to invest in projects that will drive economic growth and regional connectivity in West Africa,” said Nisha Biswal, Deputy CEO.

“The establishment of DFC’s first regional presence in Côte d’Ivoire for Francophone West Africa is a direct response to the growing need for private-sector-driven efforts to address the region’s evolving needs in areas such as infrastructure, energy, financial inclusion, food security, and more,” said Jessica Davis Ba, U.S. Ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire.

“I’m thrilled to lead DFC’s new location in Abidjan. Africa is increasingly attracting much-needed capital, and I believe DFC will continue to establish itself as a major financial partner for private sector development. Serving as an investment officer in Washington D.C. leading transactions in the Offices of Infrastructure and Energy, I recognized the importance of expanding DFC’s presence across the region. I look forward to identifying key sectors with the most potential for DFC investments in line with the priorities of our institution and those of the local governments in Francophone West Africa,” said Biro Conde, Regional Managing Director.

Côte d’Ivoire is a vital partner in Coastal West Africa and serves as an important regional hub, hosting the AfDB and playing a pivotal role within the West African Economic and Monetary Union. Its strategic position and economic influence make Côte d’Ivoire an optimal location to establish an overseas on-the-ground DFC presence.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cote d'Ivoire International Organisations U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sub-Saharan Africa is DFC’s largest regional portfolio. In Fiscal Year 2024, we invested over $3.2 billion across 72 projects spanning infrastructure, energy, critical minerals, food security, health, and support to small businesses. In Côte d’Ivoire, DFC has invested $41.5 million in four projects focused on energy, SME support, and humanitarian assistance.

###