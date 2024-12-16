Africa: Senegalese Healthtech Eyone Secures $1m to Expand in West Africa

TLDR

Eyone, a digital health startup based in Senegal, has raised $1 million to scale its operations across West Africa

The funding was led by regional telecom provider Sonatel's investment fund, Véhicule d'Investissement et de Financing (VIF), contributing $855,000

With the new funding, the company plans to enhance its infrastructure, forge partnerships, and expand user education

Eyone, a digital health startup based in Senegal, has raised $1 million to scale its operations across West Africa.

The funding was led by regional telecom provider Sonatel's investment fund, Véhicule d'Investissement et de Financing (VIF), contributing $855,000. Senegalese bank BICIS provided an additional $145,000, signaling strong local support for the initiative.

Founded eight years ago, Eyone addresses Africa's healthcare challenges through a digital platform that integrates telemedicine, electronic health records, and patient-doctor connectivity. With the new funding, the company plans to enhance its infrastructure, partnerships, and user education.

You can follow Daba's reporting on Africa on WhatsApp. Sign up here

Key Takeaways

Eyone's funding reflects increasing investor confidence in Africa's health-tech landscape. Recent examples include Nigeria's MDaaS Global, which raised $3 million in March 2024, and Kenya's Ilara Health, which secured $4.2 million in February 2024. These investments highlight the sector's potential to address critical healthcare gaps. Despite challenges such as infrastructure and regulatory constraints, Eyone's success underscores the resilience of Africa's health-tech startups. By leveraging digital platforms to improve healthcare access and quality, these companies are shaping the future of healthcare delivery on the continent. Eyone's expansion is set to play a key role in this transformation across West Africa.