Gambia: Mobse Launches Africa's First Master's Program in Emis to Advance Data-Driven Education

The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE), in collaboration with the University of The Gambia (UTG) and the University of Oslo (UiO), has launched Africa's first-ever Master's Program in Education Management Information Systems (EMIS). The groundbreaking event, held on Wednesday, December 11, at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center (SDKJICC) in Bijilo, marks a transformative milestone in education data management across the continent.

This program, uniquely designed by Africans for Africa, was unveiled alongside the Gambia Bureau of Statistics (GBoS) 18th Meeting of the Committee of Directors General (CoDG) of African Union (AU) member states. The meeting was held under the theme: "Contribution of Statistics to Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive, Life-long, Quality and Relevant Learning in Africa."

In his opening remarks, Mr. Ousman Bah, Deputy Permanent Secretary (DPS) Administration at MoBSE, highlighted the program's critical role in equipping education sector managers, school leaders, and policymakers with the skills to effectively use data for decision-making.

"The pilot phase of the program has already commenced in The Gambia, with the first cohort consisting of 31 students from various MoBSE directorates and training institutions. The official launch signifies the start of a transformative journey for education systems across Africa," Mr. Bah stated.

He emphasized the program's potential to address pressing challenges such as the global learning crisis, which has left millions of children in Africa without access to quality education. "For MoBSE, this initiative will strengthen internal capacity, reduce siloed systems, and enable data-driven decision-making at all levels," he added.

Dr. Ousainou Sarr, Acting Dean of the School of Education at the University of The Gambia, celebrated the program's launch as a historic moment. "We are proud to pilot this program for the African continent. Now in its second semester, the program is progressing significantly," he remarked.

Dr. Sarr also underlined The Gambia's role as a model for other countries looking to replicate the program. "As pioneers, we are prepared to share our experiences and insights to help others roll out similar initiatives," he said.

The Master's Program in EMIS is expected to revolutionize education systems across Africa by enhancing data management capabilities. By fostering evidence-based decision-making, the initiative aims to improve access to quality education, reduce inequality, and empower the next generation of learners.

As the program gains momentum, it signals a bold step toward achieving a resilient and inclusive education system fit for the 21st century.