Gambia: Sukuta-Salagi Protest Persists Amid Police Intervention

The ongoing tensions surrounding Sukuta-Salagi Forest took a new turn on Saturday as community members and environmentalists defied police intervention to address their concerns over government-sanctioned activities threatening the forest's future.

The protest, initially planned at Salagi Forest, faced disruption from the Police Intervention Unit (PIU), which claimed the group lacked the necessary permit to assemble with banners. Despite this, the community relocated their gathering to Sukuta Cinema Hall to proceed with their press statement, determined to voice their grievances.

Councilor Abdou Cham clarified the PIU's position: "The police disagreed with us using banners, saying we need a permit for that. However, they allowed us to read our press statement without banners."

Community's Grievances

At the heart of the issue is the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Natural Resources (MECCNAR) decision to allocate a portion of the Sukuta-Salagi Forest to Gambia-Angola China Holding (GACH) for a basal depot and another segment for a tipper garage, amounting to 4.4 hectares. The community and environmentalists view this as a disregard for environmental preservation and justice.

Fatou Cham, National Assembly Member for Sanimentereng, emphasized the community's dissatisfaction:

"The allocation of parts of the Sukuta-Salagi Forest Park to GACH is a direct violation of MECCNAR's promise to protect the forest. This press statement builds on the October 2024 resolution by the Sukuta Village Development Committee to hold the government accountable for its obligations to safeguard our environment," she said.

Cham criticized the government's failure to uphold commitments made in 2021 when a portion of the forest was allocated to NAWEC for the OMVG project. At the time, assurances were given to fence the forest and co-manage it with the community to prevent further encroachment. She lamented that not only were these promises broken, but additional forest land is now being commercialized.

Call for Action

Highlighting the devastating consequences of deforestation--ranging from biodiversity loss and greenhouse effects to water shortages and residential congestion--Cham called for immediate government action.

"Our environment has suffered a rapid decline over the past 30 years. MECCNAR must engage with the community before allocating any part of the forest. Traditional ownership is legally recognized and must be respected. We also call for the amendment of the State Lands Act of 1991, which enables ministerial abuse of power in land allocations," she stated.

The demands include:

Transparent engagement with the Sukuta community before forest allocations. Immediate cessation of forest commercialization. Recognition of traditional land ownership as part of the legal framework. Amendment of the State Lands Act to prevent abuse and protect community lands.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Community's Determination

A community spokesperson sees the protest as a fight for environmental justice. "Our forest is being unlawfully encroached upon, and our calls for dialogue with MECCNAR have been ignored," he lamented.

The Sukuta-Salagi conflict highlights the broader tension between environmental preservation and commercial interests, with the government's commitments under international climate agreements hanging in the balance.

As the situation unfolds, the resolve of the Sukuta community and its environmental allies remain steadfast in their quest to protect the forest for future generations.