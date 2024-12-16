Ghana: Parliament Reconvenes Today

Members of Parliament have been recalled from recess to a meeting before the dissolution of the House.

The meeting would be the penultimate of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

In a recall notice dated December 2, the Speaker, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, said the House would at ten forenoon today reconvene at the Dome of the Accra International Conference Centre.

"Pursuant to Order 58 of the Standing Orders of Parliament, I, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, hereby give notice that the Seventh Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic commences on Monday, December 16, 2024 at ten o'clock in the forenoon," the Speaker said in a statement.

The recall comes on the back of a request made by the Majority caucus for the Speaker to recall the House to undertake urgent government businesses, as declined by the Speaker.

The House has been in abeyance since the declaration of four seats vacant by the Speaker.

Since adjourning sine die, the House was recalled for an emergency sitting over 15 businesses in two days.

The House had to be adjourned sine die again after the Majority caucus failed to appear for the first of the two-days meeting.

This meeting would be adjourned on Friday, December 20, 2024 for Members to return to their respective constituencies for the Christmas festivities.

It is expected to be recalled early January 2025 for dissolution before the ninth parliament is inaugurated.