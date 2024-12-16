Ghana: We Won't Abuse Parliamentary Majority - Suhuyini

16 December 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Tamale North Member of Parliament (MP), Alhassan Suhuyini, has assured that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not abuse its parliamentary majority.

Speaking on The Big Issue on Channel One TV on Saturday, he emphasised that the NDC had responsible and mature leaders who would ensure that the party's overwhelming numbers in Parliament were used judiciously.

"Let me assure people even before we get there that unlike the NPP, the NDC tend to have adults in the room. It's never a free-for-all show for people in the NDC... The adults in the room is what the NDC has over the NPP," he said.

"You can't just misbehave in the NDC and have nobody bold enough to say anything just because of your proximity to maybe the president or your influence or your number and that is what gives me the assurance that this overwhelming number that we have in Parliament will not be abused," he stated.

