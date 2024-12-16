Ghana: Police Begin Probe Into Assault On Priests in Oti Region

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has begun investigations into an alleged assault on three missionary Catholic priests near Nkwanta of the Oti Region.

The three Catholic priests, Father Robinson Melkis, Father Frank Henry Jacob, and Father Martin George, all belonging to the Capuchin Friars.

According to reports from the police service, the incident occurred on Wednesday when the missionary priests were travelling with officials from the Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly.

Briefing journalists in Accra on Friday about the incident, the Director of Public Affairs of Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Ansah -Akrofi, said the officials were travelling to Chieso to inspect a plot of land they had cleared using the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) machinery.

The officials on their way were confronted by some youth who accused them of stealing the equipment, leading to a confrontation in which one of the priests was physically assaulted.

According to her, the injured priest was taken to hospital (name withheld) after the incident and was treated and discharged.

"We would like to state that throughout the investigation process, the priests have been treated as victims, and at no point were they detained by the police," she said.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, had spoken with the President of Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, on the matter and assured him of a thorough Police investigation into the incident.

Also, she noted that the IGP had pledged all necessary support to the affected priests and ensured that the perpetrators were arrested to face justice.