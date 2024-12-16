Nigeria: Hazy Weather Disrupts Activities in Kano As Residents Stay Indoors

16 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Datti Ahmad

Hazy harmattan weather blanketed Kano on Sunday, prompting many residents to stay indoors thereby disrupting daily activities.

Adamu Salisu, a resident, said he had to buy fuel to use his car for a friend's daughter's wedding, as the hazy condition made motorcycle travel unbearable.

Another resident, Hamza Abdullahi, delayed opening his business until noon, citing the dusty haze that defined the day's weather.

To cope with the condition, many residents turned to facemasks, especially motorcycle riders.

Tasiu Abdullahi, a vendor of facemasks, socks, and men's innerwear, noted a significant increase in facemask sales.

Tea vendors capitalised on the accompanying cold, seeing a sharp rise in patronage.

Popular tea spots like Duniyar Shayi and Banana Restaurant experienced heightened activity. At Banana restaurant, a customer was observed enjoying tea with his lunch, citing the cold weather as reason to indulge in hot beverages.

Meanwhile, Dr Salim Yusuf, a resident doctor in the Department of Community Medicine at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, has warned about the health implications of the harmattan weather.

He explained that respiratory illnesses, such as asthma and bronchitis, can worsen due to the dusty and cold conditions.

Pneumonia and the common cold are also prevalent during this period, particularly among children and the elderly, he added.

He advised residents to minimise outdoor activities, wear protective clothing like jackets and scarves, and stay warm indoors.

Daily Trust reports that the adverse weather also affected aviation.

An Egyptian aircraft was unable to land at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport and had to be diverted. However, an Ethiopian Airlines flight successfully landed, as the weather conditions were reportedly less severe during its arrival.

