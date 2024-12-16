Nigeria: Workers Must Be Verified Before N80,000 Minimum Wage Implementation - a/Ibom Gov

16 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Iniabasi Umo

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Dr Umo Eno, has maintained that the N80,000 minimum wage for state civil servants will only be implemented after a thorough verification exercise.

The governor said no threat of industrial action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) would compel him to bypass this process.

Speaking during the 17th annual State Christmas Carol Service in Uyo, themed "Peace and Holiness with All Men", Governor Eno also assured civil servants of a 13th-month salary payment.

However, he clarified that the bonus would be calculated based on the existing salary structure, pending the completion of the verification process.

"As your governor, we will pay 13 month. We have already calculated it and will pay based on the old salary structure. The new minimum wage will not commence until the verification exercise is completed," Eno stated.

He reiterated that his administration's commitment to transparency required an accurate count of state civil servants before implementing the new wage structure.

"Nobody will force me to pay without proper verification. Once the NLC, which is part of the verification committee, provides the report, we will start payments immediately," he said.

Governor Eno further announced a Christmas gesture for the state's 2,272 villages, with each village receiving 20 bags of rice for the festive season.

He urged community leaders to ensure equitable distribution regardless of political affiliations. "Hunger knows no party," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.