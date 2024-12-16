Nigeria: Benue's Civil Guards Not Recruited for Political Reasons - Tor Tiv

16 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hope Abah Emmanuel

The Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, president of the Benue State Traditional Council, has cautioned politicians against using the newly launched Benue State Civil Protection Guard (BSCPG) for political gain.

The BSCPG, which recently recruited 5,000 personnel, was inaugurated in Makurdi at the Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) Square.

The event also saw the commissioning of 100 operational Hilux vehicles and 600 motorcycles for state security agencies.

During the ceremony, the Tor Tiv emphasised that the security outfit was formed with the primary goal of protecting the state, not for political purposes.

He urged politicians to refrain from using the personnel for any partisan agenda that would undermine their intended role in combating insecurity.

The traditional leader commended Governor Hyacinth Alia for his proactive approach to addressing the state's security challenges, saying the state is now ahead of others in terms of securing public safety.

Governor Alia reiterated his commitment to improving security, noting that he had promised the recruitment of 10,000 personnel for the BSCPG, with the remainder to be recruited soon.

He stressed that the new security apparatus would help combat criminality and create a peaceful environment conducive to economic development.

The National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, urged the state to leverage the federal government's Livestock Development Ministry to help mitigate herders-farmers clashes, a prevalent issue in the state.

