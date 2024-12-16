Nigeria: Yobe Creates Livestock Development Ministry

16 December 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Habibu Gimba

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has announced the creation of a new Ministry of Livestock Development, effective immediately.

The governor directed key officials, including the Secretary to the State Government and the Commissioner for Agriculture, to establish the new ministry's mandate, office space, and staffing to ensure its swift operation.

He said the establishment of the ministry is part of efforts to enhance the state's economic potential by boosting livestock production and positioning Yobe as a leading hub for livestock in northern Nigeria.

Over the past six years, Governor Buni has created three full-fledged ministries and 13 agencies to improve service delivery to the people of Yobe State.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.