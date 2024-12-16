Africa: Join allAfrica at the 8th AAE 2025 & FLIP 2025 - Two of the Continent's Most Anticipated Agriculture, Food, Dairy, Livestock & Poultry Expos!

press release

Africa Agri Expo (AAE) - which is Africa’s Major Agriculture Event with 7 successful editions is coming back on the 19th and 20th of February in Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi, Kenya and this time, the excitement levels are at peak.

Not because it will be yet another edition of business development for all the participants, major footfal, great speakers, innovative exhibits, high-profile conference but because it is co-located with a new show organized by TAB group - the Future, Food, Livestock and Poulltry Expo (FLIP) - which is a dedicated show elevating the brands looking to expand in Africa with their food, dairy, livestock, poultry and related technologies and solutions.

AllAfrica, a multi-channel platform and the leading independent pan-African news source, is proud to partner as a Imporatant Media Partner for both events. As the voice of, by, and about Africa, AllAfrica aggregates, produces, and distributes over 500 news and information items daily from more than 100 African news organizations and our own reporters. With operations in Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Johannesburg, Nairobi, and Washington DC, we serve both African and global audiences. We are thrilled to be part of these important events.

Visit our Website - www.allafrica.com

Why You Shouldn’t Miss AAE 2025 & FLIP 2025?

Major Footfal - More than that, 1000+ Agriculture, Food, Livestock, Poultry and related Companies, 500+ Senior Conference Attendees, 100+ Exhibitors and Sponsors, and 50+ Speakers from 35+ Countries are coming to both events. Key Government Support - Both AAE & FLIP are held under the patronage of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development Kenya and are also backed by organizations including - aak-GROW, the National Irrigation Authority, the Kenya Organic Agriculture Network (KOAN), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), the Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest), Participatory Approaches for Integrated Development (PAFID), the African Conservation Tillage Network (ACTN), the Society of Crop Agribusiness Advisors of Kenya (SoCAA), the International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage (ICID), Kenya Livestock Marketing Counci (KLMC)l, South African Poultry Association (SAPA), International Poultry Council (IPC), Kenya Dairy Board (KDB), Association of Kenya Feed Manufacturers Association, Fresh Produce Exporters Association of Kenya (FPEAK), Invest Africa, Kenya Investment Authority, Agriculture Finance Corporation and many more. Organized by TAB group - These expo are organzied by TAB group - which are leading B2B event organizers in regions like Africa, Middle East and Asia. TAB group have successfuly concluded events in sectors like Agriculture, Vertical/ Indoor Farming, Cold Chain, Security, Sustainability, Retail, Real-Estate and Healthcare etc.

Join the events and showcase your strength in the sector. To book your booths, here are the registration links

8th AAE 2025 - https://africa-agriexpo.com/registration.html

FLIP 2025 - https://worldagrifood.com/registeration.html