Ghana: Major-General Anita Asmah of Ghana Appointed As UN's First African Woman Force Commander

She will lead UNDOF that is mandated with maintaining ceasefire between Israel and Syria

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Major-General Anita Asmah of Ghana as the Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF).

This historic appointment makes Maj-Gen Asmah the UN's first African woman Force Commander.

UNDOF is a United Nations peacekeeping mission tasked with maintaining the ceasefire between Israel and Syria in the aftermath of the 1973 war and to supervise the implementation of the disengagement agreement.

"I am happy and whole heartedly accept this role to serve. I am so in love with the mission and the people. It is an opportunity to lessen their suffering," Maj-Gen Asmah said in an interview.

She previously served as Deputy Force Commander of UNDOF from 2021 to 2023, and briefly as Acting Force Commander from July to November 2022.

Reflecting on her tenure, Maj-Gen Asmah highlighted the deep connections she has formed with the local communities and UN personnel, as well as her commitment to the mission, the region, and its people. She views her role as a new opportunity to further address the challenges facing the host communities.

Acknowledging the region's geopolitical complexities, harsh terrain, and extreme weather, Maj-Gen Asmah remains optimistic about overcoming these obstacles. She highlighted the resilience and capability of the UNDOF team and her reliance on diplomacy and strategic leadership to achieve the mission's objectives.

"I am up to the task," she affirmed.

A strong advocate for gender equality, Maj-Gen Asmah praised the UN Uniformed Gender Parity Strategy (2018-2028), for advancing women's participation in peacekeeping. She called for greater incentives to boost parity before the end of the strategy's implementation, urging women in military and Ppeacekeeping roles to excel in their duties.

"Only by excelling in our responsibilities can we pave the way for more women to take on command positions and truly transform the landscape of peacekeeping operations," she said.

Sharing her joy at the news of her appointment, Maj-Gen Asmah recalled the outpouring of congratulatory messages she received, describing the moment as humbling and inspiring.

"I quickly checked my phone and saw numerous congratulatory messages," she recounted, beaming with pride at becoming the first African woman UN Force Commander.

Her appointment has drawn widespread praise. Commodore Faustina Boakyewaa Anokye, former Deputy Force Commander for the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Western Sahara (MINURSO), hailed it as a significant milestone for gender parity and a step forward for women in peacekeeping.

"I feel truly elated," she said, emphasizing that this achievement highlights Ghana's commitment to inclusion, particularly in peacekeeping. She said Ghana was setting an example for Africa and urged troop-contributing countries to deploy more senior women to leadership roles.

Maj-Gen Asmah's journey is inspiring and a source of national pride. An alumna of Aburi Girls' Senior High School, she holds Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Law degrees from the University of Ghana and is fluent in English and French.

Her illustrious career spans over 31 years in the Ghana Armed Forces and UN Peacekeeping.

As she prepares to celebrate her 60th birthday in February 2025, Maj-Gen Asma embarks on this new chapter with remarkable achievement behind her and ambitious goals ahead.

She succeeds Lieutenant-General Nirmal Kumar Thapa of Nepal, who concludes his term in December 2024 after serving since July 2022.