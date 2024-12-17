Nigeria: Govt, Julius Berger Begin Execution of N117bn Oloibiri Museum Project

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has executed the engineering, procurement, and construction contract with Julius Berger Plc for the development of Oloibiri Museum and Research Centre (OMRC), to be located at Otuabagi, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The Executive Secretary NCDMB, Felix Ogbe executed the contract at the board's liaison office in Abuja, with the project construction to be delivered within 30 months, the board said in a statement.

The Oloibiri Museum and Research Centre (OMRC) is being financed by the Petroleum Development Technology Fund (PTDF), NCDMB, Shell Petroleum Development Company/Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and the Bayelsa State Government, in the ratio of 40:30:20 and 10 respectively.

The project is registered by guarantee, with the four organisations serving as partners. The contract agreement has been approved by the partners and signed by Julius Berger PLC.

The executive secretary of NCDMB serves as the chairman of the registered company, hence he signed the contract on behalf of the partners, with the Director Legal Services, NCDMB, Mr. Naboth Onyesoh, Esq serving as the Secretary of the company.

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration had in February 2023 awarded the contract for the Engineering, Procurement and Construction scope of the OMRC to Julius Berger at the sum of N 117 billion.