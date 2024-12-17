Niger: Prominent Human Rights Defender Detained: Moussa Tchangari

16 December 2024
Amnesty International (London)
press release

On 3 December 2024, Moussa Tchangari, a human rights defender and secretary general of the civil society organization Citizens' Alternative Spaces, was arrested in Niamey, Niger's capital. He was at his home when at least three gunmen in plain clothes, who claimed to be policemen, arrested him.

For nearly two days, Moussa Tchangari's whereabouts remained unknown. On 5 December 2024, he was located at the Central Service for Combating Terrorism and Organized Transnational Crime, in Niamey. He has been charged, amongst other things, with advocating terrorism and criminal association in connection with terrorism.

Niger's authorities must drop all charges and immediately release Moussa Tchangari, who is being detained solely for the peaceful exercise of his human rights.

