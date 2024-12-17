Sierra Leone: World Bank Supports Sierra Leone With $80 Million to Enhance Macroeconomic Stability and Resilience

press release

Freetown — The World Bank today approved an $80 million financing package to support Sierra Leone's efforts to restore macro-fiscal stability and strengthen economic resilience. This financing includes a $60 million International Development Association (IDA) grant as budget support, and an additional $20 million for a Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option (Cat DDO), which will be available to the government in the event of a natural disaster.

Sierra Leone has faced significant economic and climate challenges over the past decade, including the Ebola crisis, natural disasters, and the COVID-19 pandemic. These incidents, in addition to policy missteps, have disrupted growth and exacerbated macroeconomic imbalances. The new financing aims to address these challenges through a comprehensive reform program.

"The approval of this financing package is a testament to the strong partnership between the World Bank and the Government of Sierra Leone. We are committed to supporting Sierra Leone in its journey towards economic stability and resilience, and this operation will help the country implement critical reforms to improve fiscal management, enhance access to finance and reliable energy, and boost climate and disaster resilience," said Abdu Muwonge, World Bank Country Manager for Sierra Leone. "By addressing these key areas, the World Bank aims to support the Government in achieving sustainable growth and reducing poverty."

The Sierra Leone Macro Stability and Resilience Development Policy Operation with a Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option is the first in a programmatic series of three that will support the Government of Sierra Leone's efforts to restore macroeconomic stability and lay the foundations for more sustainable and resilient economic growth. The operation supports reforms to address constraints to domestic revenue mobilization and enforce spending discipline, improve access to finance for the private sector by safeguarding financial sector stability, and enable private sector participation in the energy sector to improve the financial and operational performance of the Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA). It will also support government's efforts to build climate and disaster resilience.

"The reforms supported by this operation are crucial for restoring macroeconomic stability and building resilience against future shocks. We look forward to working closely with the Government to ensure the successful implementation of these reforms," remarked Smriti Seth (Senior Economist) and Francis Samson Nkoka (Senior Disaster Risk Management Specialist), Co-Task Team Leaders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Business International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This operation is closely aligned with the Government of Sierra Leone's Medium-term National Development Plan (MTNDP 2024-2030) priorities, and builds on the strong foundation established by the previous Inclusive and Sustainable Growth Development Policy Financing series and earlier operations.