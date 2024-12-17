Nigeria: CAF 2024 Award - Full List of Winners

The 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Award took center stage on Monday night, with the best talents in African football emerging winners.

The prestigious event, held in the vibrant city of Marrakesh, Morocco, celebrated outstanding achievements across the continent.

Nigeria's Ademola Lookman claimed the spotlight as he succeeded his compatriot and teammate Victor Osimhen to win the coveted CAF Men's Footballer of the Year Award.

Lookman's remarkable performances throughout the year earned him this esteemed recognition.

In the women's category, Zambia's Barbra Banda emerged victorious, securing the CAF Women's Footballer of the Year Award.

Below is the full list of winners at the 2024 CAF Award:

Men

Player of the Year

Ademola Lookman (NGR)

Club Player of the Year

Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns/RSA)

Goalkeeper of the Year

Ronwen Williams (RSA)

Young Player of the Year

Lamine Camara (SEN)

Coach of the Year

Emerse Fae (CIV)

National Team of the Year

Ivory Coast

Club of the Year

Al Ahly (EGY)

Best X1

Andre Onana (CMR); Achraf Hakimi (MAR), Kalidou Koulibaly (SEN), Chancel Mbemba (COD); Mohammed Kudus (GHA), Sofyan Amrabat (MAR), Franck Kessie (CIV), Yves Bissouma (MLI); Mohamed Salah (EGY), Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman (both NGR)

Women

Player of the Year

Barbra Banda (ZAM)

Club Player of the Year

Sanaa Mssoudy (FAR Rabat/MAR)

Goalkeeper of the Year

Chiamaka Nnadozie (NGR)

Young Player of the Year

Doha El Madani (MAR)

Coach of the Year

Lamia Boumehdi (TP Mazembe/COD)

National Team of the Year

Nigeria

Club of the Year

TP Mazembe

Best XI

Andile Dlamini (RSA); Michelle Alozie, Osinachi Ohale (both NGR), Lebohang Ramalepe, Karabo Dlamini; Linda Motlhalo (all RSA), Rasheedat Ajibade (NGR), Ghizlane Chebbak (MAR); Barbra Banda (ZAM), Asisat Oshoala (NGR), Tabitha Chawinga (MAW).

Vanguard News