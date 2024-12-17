Nigeria: CAF 2024 Award - Full List of Winners

The 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Award took center stage on Monday night, with the best talents in African football emerging winners.
The prestigious event, held in the vibrant city of Marrakesh, Morocco, celebrated outstanding achievements across the continent.
Nigeria's Ademola Lookman claimed the spotlight as he succeeded his compatriot and teammate Victor Osimhen to win the coveted CAF Men's Footballer of the Year Award.
Lookman's remarkable performances throughout the year earned him this esteemed recognition.
In the women's category, Zambia's Barbra Banda emerged victorious, securing the CAF Women's Footballer of the Year Award.
Below is the full list of winners at the 2024 CAF Award:
Men
Player of the Year
Ademola Lookman (NGR)
Club Player of the Year
Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns/RSA)
Goalkeeper of the Year
Ronwen Williams (RSA)
Young Player of the Year
Lamine Camara (SEN)
Coach of the Year
Emerse Fae (CIV)
National Team of the Year
Ivory Coast
Club of the Year
Al Ahly (EGY)
Best X1
Andre Onana (CMR); Achraf Hakimi (MAR), Kalidou Koulibaly (SEN), Chancel Mbemba (COD); Mohammed Kudus (GHA), Sofyan Amrabat (MAR), Franck Kessie (CIV), Yves Bissouma (MLI); Mohamed Salah (EGY), Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman (both NGR)
Women
Player of the Year
Barbra Banda (ZAM)
Club Player of the Year
Sanaa Mssoudy (FAR Rabat/MAR)
Goalkeeper of the Year
Chiamaka Nnadozie (NGR)
Young Player of the Year
Doha El Madani (MAR)
Coach of the Year
Lamia Boumehdi (TP Mazembe/COD)
National Team of the Year
Nigeria
Club of the Year
TP Mazembe
Best XI
Andile Dlamini (RSA); Michelle Alozie, Osinachi Ohale (both NGR), Lebohang Ramalepe, Karabo Dlamini; Linda Motlhalo (all RSA), Rasheedat Ajibade (NGR), Ghizlane Chebbak (MAR); Barbra Banda (ZAM), Asisat Oshoala (NGR), Tabitha Chawinga (MAW).