Malawi: Bushiri Exposes Deep-Rooted Biasness in SA Media - 'I Filled FNB With Over 110 000 People Four Times, Yet No Coverage.'

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has taken to social media to publicly accuse South African media of a deep-seated bias and selective reporting, following what he describes as an intentional effort to undermine his ministry while elevating secular events.

In a fiery post shared on his Facebook page, Bushiri blasted the local press for failing to cover his record-breaking Crossover Night events at FNB Stadium, where over 110,000 people, through buying tickets, attended each year for four consecutive years.

His scathing comments were sparked by the media's extensive coverage of Chris Brown's recent concert at FNB Stadium, which attracted 94,000 people. Despite the fact that Bushiri's own gatherings outnumbered Chris Brown's crowd by a substantial margin, he claims that the media has completely ignored his events, even though FNB Stadium management publicly displayed the record-breaking attendance figures.

"So Chris Brown's concert at FNB Stadium drew a crowd of 94,000, and the South African weird media is going crazy crowning him the 'biggest crowd puller.' What a shame," Bushiri wrote, showing his frustration over the stark contrast in media treatment. He pointed out the glaring omission of coverage for his own Crossover Night prayers, which, over the years, have consistently attracted 110,000 attendees for four consecutive years, at the same iconic venue.

Despite FNB Stadium management posting the 110,000-person attendance publicly, Bushiri claims that not a single South African media outlet reported on it. "The FNB Management posted it on public display, yet no South African media wrote about it -- till date," he added, emphasizing what he sees as a deliberate attempt to diminish his impact and achievements.

Bushiri, the founder of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church, didn't mince words as he accused the South African media of engaging in a "selective reporting" campaign -- one that, according to him, seeks to elevate secular events like Chris Brown's concert, while actively undermining the significance of his religious gatherings. He expressed his disbelief at how the media reported on Chris Brown's fans as being "entertained," yet described his own followers -- who came to FNB Stadium for prayer -- as "brainwashed."

In his statement, Bushiri didn't hold back: "They gladly wrote about Chris Brown's fans, calling them 'entertained,' while my followers, who came for prayer, were labeled 'brainwashed."' This stark contrast in the portrayal of his followers versus those of Chris Brown left him infuriated, accusing the media of fostering a dangerous narrative of hate against religious leaders.

Bushiri also went further, warning that South Africans would soon wake up to a deeper agenda at play in their country. "Soon, South Africans will wake up to the real agenda happening in their land -- hating men of God and celebrating evil. Diabolical!" he wrote, voicing his concern about a growing societal trend that seems to attack religious figures while celebrating secularism.

The prophet's words have stirred up a storm of controversy across South Africa, with his supporters rallying behind him, claiming that the media has long targeted him unfairly. These loyal followers argue that this is part of a larger, orchestrated campaign to tarnish Bushiri's image and prevent the spread of his religious influence. On the other hand, critics accuse him of comparing himself to Chris Brown and trying to gain attention at the expense of a popular international artist.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Entertainment Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bushiri's accusations have ignited a fierce debate about the role of the media in South African society -- particularly regarding how the press covers religious figures and events. His claims highlight an underlying tension between powerful religious movements and the secular media, raising questions about the media's role in shaping public opinion and its treatment of religious leaders.

As this controversy continues to unfold, the question remains: Will the South African media respond to Bushiri's allegations, or will this only fuel the growing divide between religion and the press? Whatever the case, Bushiri's post has certainly opened a can of worms, forcing the country to reckon with the deeper implications of media bias and the treatment of religious figures in the public eye.

Stay tuned, as this story continues to develop.