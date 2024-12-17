Nigeria: Tinubu Renames University of Abuja After Yakubu Gowon

Premium Times
University of Abuja
16 December 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Qosim Suleiman

The minister said the university will be renamed 'Yakubu Gowon University' to "honour the elder statesman."

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has resolved to rename the University of Abuja after former military ruler Yakubu Gowon.

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this on Monday after the FEC meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu.

Mr Idris said the university will be renamed 'Yakubu Gowon University' to "honour the elder statesman."

He, however, clarified that the name change will still need to be approved by the National Assembly.

"But FEC has taken that decision to write to the national assembly to change the name of university of Abuja to Yakubu Gowon University, in honour of the former head of state and elder statesman," he said.

About UNIABUJA

The University of Abuja was established in 1988 as a dual-mode university with the mandate to run both conventional and distance learning academic programmes.

It was the first university in the country to assume such a dual mandate at inception. The university currently has nine faculties, the College of Health Sciences, a School of Remedial Studies, a Centre for Distance Learning, an Institute of Education, and a School of Postgraduate Studies, according to information posted on its website.

More from FEC meeting

Mr Idris also announced free train service to all Nigerians from 20 December until 5 January.

"This is consistent with the President's desire to cushion the (cost) of transportation, (for) the most vulnerable Nigerians," he added.

He added that the FEC will proceed on recess from 18 December to 6 January, 2025.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.